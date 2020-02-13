HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Position Cut by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.07% of HollyFrontier worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,577,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 734,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 651,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 501,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,143. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,488 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

