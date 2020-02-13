HollyFrontier (HFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect HollyFrontier to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,909 shares of company stock worth $2,557,488 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

