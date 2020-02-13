Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Up 11.1% in January

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,100 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 241,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,472,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 67,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1,365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 207,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,478. The stock has a market cap of $944.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.23 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

