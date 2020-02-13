Holo Achieves Market Capitalization of $141.89 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Holo has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $141.89 million and $17.55 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bilaxy, WazirX and ABCC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.54 or 0.03505574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00250906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00037697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00147280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,497,400,583 tokens. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Binance, ABCC, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Liqui, WazirX, Bilaxy, OOOBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.