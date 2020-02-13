Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,170 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Home Depot worth $183,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.36. 2,468,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,515. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The firm has a market cap of $262.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

