Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,027,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,699,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,740,000 after buying an additional 74,855 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $473,346,000 after buying an additional 49,404 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.36. 2,468,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,515. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.16 and its 200-day moving average is $225.15. The stock has a market cap of $262.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

