Honest (HNST) Market Capitalization Achieves $388,843.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Honest token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. Honest has a total market capitalization of $388,843.00 and approximately $355.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.80 or 0.03475610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00251430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00037955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00148282 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.