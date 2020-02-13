Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 547,493 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 487,229 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Honeywell International by 75.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,289,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $180.31 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.96 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

