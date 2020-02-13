Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Holdings Lifted by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics accounts for 5.9% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,777,000 after purchasing an additional 678,959 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,911,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,009,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 471,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 329,145 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $324,092.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,968.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 84,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $3,019,395.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 987,991 shares in the company, valued at $35,142,839.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,413 shares of company stock worth $4,039,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 98.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

