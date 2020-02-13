Hormel Foods (HRL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Hormel Foods has set its FY20 guidance at $1.69-1.83 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.76 on Thursday. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $48.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,904.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

