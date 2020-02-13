HorusPay Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $609,071.00 and $14.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.42 or 0.03483653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00253140 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00148533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io.

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

