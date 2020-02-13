Hosking Partners LLP Acquires 21,548 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 486,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,548 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $17,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,460,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 289,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,722,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after purchasing an additional 58,117 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:INDA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633,028 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90.

