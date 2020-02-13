Howard H. Xia Sells 9,300 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IIVI opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.85. II-VI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.17.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

IIVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in II-VI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in II-VI by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of II-VI by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of II-VI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

