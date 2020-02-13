HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,619 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,112 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in HP by 10.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 12.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in HP by 2.8% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.41. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

