HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,082,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 311,562 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.21% of HP worth $63,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of HP by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of HP by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,744 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,202,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,111. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.