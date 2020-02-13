Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Up 10.8% in January

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

HUBG traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $56.97. 267,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,275. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

