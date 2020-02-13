HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Announces Earnings Results

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HUBS traded up $13.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.34. 1,818,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,422. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $137.30 and a 12 month high of $207.98.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.18.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $1,271,005.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,604,871.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.