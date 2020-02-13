HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $211.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $182.00 to $211.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.18.

HUBS stock traded up $12.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.95. 513,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,273. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.20 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.63. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $137.30 and a 12-month high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $1,271,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,933 shares in the company, valued at $106,604,871.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

