HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HubSpot from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HubSpot from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.18.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $12.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.95. 513,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,273. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.20 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $137.30 and a 1-year high of $207.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.57 and a 200 day moving average of $167.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $1,271,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,604,871.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,473 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 82,588.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,366,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in HubSpot by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,900,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,611 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,585 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 2,526.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 796,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,223,000 after acquiring an additional 766,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

