HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $207.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HUBS. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on HubSpot to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.18.

HubSpot stock traded up $12.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.95. 513,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,273. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.63. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -149.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $137.30 and a fifty-two week high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total transaction of $1,333,636.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,691,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

