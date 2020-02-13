HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.45.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $184.17 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $137.30 and a 52-week high of $207.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.52 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $1,271,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,933 shares in the company, valued at $106,604,871.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

