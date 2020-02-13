Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$384.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.71 million.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$4.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$3.81 and a 52 week high of C$10.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.25.

Several analysts recently commented on HBM shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.29.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.