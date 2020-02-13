Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $291.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HBM opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $828.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60.

HBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

