Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:HPP opened at $37.97 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

