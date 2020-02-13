Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 168,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 106,560 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 135.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12.

HPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $40.00 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

