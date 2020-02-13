HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HUGO BOSS AG/S in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get HUGO BOSS AG/S alerts:

Shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.32. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

About HUGO BOSS AG/S

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HUGO BOSS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUGO BOSS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.