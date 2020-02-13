Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Short Interest Up 11.9% in January

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 929,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $794,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 166,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 242,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,288,000 after acquiring an additional 71,829 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HII. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $298.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.14.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $19.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.36. The company had a trading volume of 635,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $196.26 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.