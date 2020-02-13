Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,391 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.09% of Huntsman worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after buying an additional 1,362,356 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 44.0% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after buying an additional 767,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 162.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,186,000 after buying an additional 1,361,317 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,588,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,385,000 after buying an additional 471,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 27.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,553,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,140,000 after buying an additional 339,153 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.28. 98,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUN. Citigroup raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.