Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Lowered to $20.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cfra from $21.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Huntsman stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.34. 164,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 160,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

