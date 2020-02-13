Hydro (HYDRO) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Hydro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDEX, CoinEx and Fatbtc. In the last week, Hydro has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Hydro has a market cap of $7.47 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.07 or 0.06077680 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00057332 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024453 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00120438 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDAX, Fatbtc, BitMart, CoinEx, DEx.top, BitForex, Mercatox, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

