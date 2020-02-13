Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on H. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.50.

TSE H traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$28.85. 2,015,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,483. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$20.02 and a 52-week high of C$28.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.89.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

