Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 6.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hydro One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hydro One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.50.

Shares of TSE H traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.85. 2,015,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,483. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.89. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$20.02 and a 12 month high of C$28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

