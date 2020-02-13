Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.50.

Get Hydro One alerts:

H traded up C$0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.89. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$20.02 and a 1-year high of C$28.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.