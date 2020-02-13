Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on H. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.50.

H stock traded up C$0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.85. 2,015,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,483. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$20.02 and a 12 month high of C$28.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

