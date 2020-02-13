Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Laurentian

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target increased by Laurentian from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on H. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hydro One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.50.

TSE H traded up C$0.21 on Thursday, hitting C$28.85. 2,015,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,483. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion and a PE ratio of -124.89. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$20.02 and a 12 month high of C$28.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

