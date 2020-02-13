Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$30.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on H. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.50.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of H stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$28.85. 2,015,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,483. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion and a PE ratio of -124.89. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$20.02 and a 12-month high of C$28.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.