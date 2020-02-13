Hydro Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $33,331.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, OKEx and HADAX. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $33,331.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bgogo, Bancor Network, OKEx, Ethfinex and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

