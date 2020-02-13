HyperCash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $63.14 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. HyperCash has a market cap of $108.31 million and approximately $63.14 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00023825 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, Allcoin, Binance and Gate.io. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.97 or 0.03505000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00249553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00037592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00147033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,510,880 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Bithumb, EXX, Allcoin, Cryptopia, Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

