Hyve Group’s (HYVE) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HYVE opened at GBX 96.10 ($1.26) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 102.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28. Hyve Group has a twelve month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The company has a market cap of $732.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.78.

In related news, insider Andrew Beach purchased 10,000 shares of Hyve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($12,891.34).

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

