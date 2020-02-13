I/O Coin (IOC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,525.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $7,525.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.13 or 0.01288340 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017190 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004597 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin's total supply is 17,980,105 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

