IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Position Lowered by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth $1,557,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after purchasing an additional 247,435 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $235.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.95.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.