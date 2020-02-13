Ibstock (LON:IBST) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Ibstock (LON:IBST)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBST. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 268 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.42) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ibstock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 292.38 ($3.85).

Shares of IBST stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 312.60 ($4.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 301.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 257.50. Ibstock has a fifty-two week low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26). The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 18.95.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

