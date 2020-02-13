ICON (ICX) Trading 11.3% Lower This Week

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. ICON has a market capitalization of $212.44 million and approximately $85.10 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00004013 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Allbit, Rfinex and ABCC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.06 or 0.03476881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00247905 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00148707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,330,685 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, OKEx, Gate.io, Rfinex, OOOBTC, Huobi, Allbit, Bithumb, HitBTC, ABCC, COSS, Hotbit, Bitbns, IDEX, Upbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

