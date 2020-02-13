Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,345,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.49% of Icon worth $231,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Icon during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Icon by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,659,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Icon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 262,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,213,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Icon by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Icon by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ICLR opened at $174.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $176.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.89.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

