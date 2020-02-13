ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $295.45 Million

Equities analysts expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce sales of $295.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $299.40 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $340.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.66%. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total value of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 368,864 shares in the company, valued at $67,977,946.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,940 shares of company stock worth $5,846,715. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,555,000 after purchasing an additional 72,346 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 86.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $209.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 0.93. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $259.72.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

