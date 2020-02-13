ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after buying an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $171,798,000 after buying an additional 212,891 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $99,571,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $107,911,000 after buying an additional 348,718 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.76. 915,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,088. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

