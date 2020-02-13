ICW Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,488 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.03. 507,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,307. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.