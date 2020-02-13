ICW Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.05 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDS traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $294.30. 58,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,979. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.18 and a 1-year high of $305.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The business had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total transaction of $308,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $244,443.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,987. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

