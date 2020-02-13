ICW Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,027,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,740,000 after buying an additional 74,855 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $473,346,000 after buying an additional 49,404 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Shares of HD traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.22. 724,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,138. The company has a market cap of $262.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.75 and its 200-day moving average is $225.02. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $242.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.