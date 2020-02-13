ICW Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.9% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.88 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.85 and its 200 day moving average is $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

